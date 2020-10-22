Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump releases video of '60 Minutes' interview ahead of Sunday's air date
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2020 1:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 1:38 pm EDT
President Donald Trump speaks about coronavirus testing strategy, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Sept. 28, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evan Vucci
Summary
President Donald Trump has posted his full, unedited interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on Facebook ahead of the show’s Sunday air date.
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.
Trump tweeted with the Facebook link: “Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS.” And he again preemptively criticized the moderator of Thursday’s final presidential debate.
Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGAhttps://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X
The 60 Minutes interview starts on a tense footing as Stahl asks the Republican president, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” It only grows more testy.
Trump complains, “That’s no way to talk.” He later comments, “You’re so negative.”
“The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades,” CBS said in a statement.