Toronto Public Health clinics officially open Thursday

There is a big push to get your flu shot this year with health officials at all levels saying it is more important than ever in the wake of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health’s flu shot clinics launch Thursday.

The big change this year though, is you have to book an appointment online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walk-in appointments will not be available.

Leading by example, Mayor John Tory, the City’s Medical Officer of Health, Doctor Eileen de Villa, and Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy, are all rolling up their sleeves to get their flu shot on Thursday morning.

Doctor De Villa said getting the shot is more important than ever to ensure health resources are available for those who need them the most.

Due to an expected increase in demand, the City’s flu shot clinics will run until the end of December.

While the province sees its second wave of COVID-19, Toronto continues to be the leading hotspot of the virus with consistently having the highest new daily case count.

On Wednesday, Toronto reported 321 new cases, followed by 157 in Peel, 76 in York, and 57 in Ottawa.