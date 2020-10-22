Loading articles...

Man wanted on province-wide warrant released from holding facility by mistake

Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 7:55 pm EDT

Police say Michael Berhane of Toronto is considered extremely dangerous and are urging everyone not to approach him if seen. Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re hoping to re-locate a Toronto man that was erroneously released from a holding facility several months ago.

In July, officers say 24-year-old Michael Berhane appeared in court and faced 12 different charges including possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Berhane, who police say was accidentally released from custody, is wanted on an Ontario-wide warrant.

He’s considered extremely dangerous and officers are urging people not to approach him.

If seen, the public is being asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately.

