Man wanted on province-wide warrant released from holding facility by mistake

Toronto police say they’re hoping to re-locate a Toronto man that was erroneously released from a holding facility several months ago.

In July, officers say 24-year-old Michael Berhane appeared in court and faced 12 different charges including possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Berhane, who police say was accidentally released from custody, is wanted on an Ontario-wide warrant.

He’s considered extremely dangerous and officers are urging people not to approach him.

If seen, the public is being asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately.