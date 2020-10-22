Three people suffer coyote bites connected to Vaughan parks

Three people have reported being bitten by a coyote in Vaughan.

York Region Public Health says all three cases happened late last week near Pheasant Hollow and Agostino Parks, both in the Rutherford Rd. and Dufferin St area.

It’s not clear if the same animal is responsible for all three incidents.

The people who were bitten are recovering at home after receiving the rabies vaccine.

Vaughan Animal Control is investigating. In a statement, the agency says officers are proactively patrolling the areas where the reports occurred, and are making every attempt to contain this coyote (or coyotes).

Local residents are reminded to avoid approaching, feeding, or coming into contact with wildlife because of the risk of disease transmission.

If you do get too close to an aggressive animal, public health and animal control officials recommend the following actions: