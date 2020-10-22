Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Three people suffer coyote bites connected to Vaughan parks
by Alex Bloomfield, Charlene Close
Posted Oct 22, 2020 12:09 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 12:16 pm EDT
In this Sept. 11, 2015, file photo, a coyote leaps through an empty field on Chad Drive in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Carter /The Register-Guard via AP, File)
Three people have reported being bitten by a coyote in Vaughan.
York Region Public Health says all three cases happened late last week near Pheasant Hollow and Agostino Parks, both in the Rutherford Rd. and Dufferin St area.
It’s not clear if the same animal is responsible for all three incidents.
The people who were bitten are recovering at home after receiving the rabies vaccine.
Vaughan Animal Control is investigating. In a statement, the agency says officers are proactively patrolling the areas where the reports occurred, and are making every attempt to contain this coyote (or coyotes).
Local residents are reminded to avoid approaching, feeding, or coming into contact with wildlife because of the risk of disease transmission.
If you do get too close to an aggressive animal, public health and animal control officials recommend the following actions:
Stop.
Pick up small children and pets.
Shout loudly and wave your arms high in the air.
Back away slowly while remaining calm; never run or turn your back on a coyote.