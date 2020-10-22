TDSB not accepting more students for virtual high school due to high demand

Higher than anticipated demand for online learning means the Toronto District School Board can’t accept more students for its virtual high school.

But the board is still trying to make sure teens who don’t want to attend class in person have options.

It said its online high school won’t be able to accept more students for its second quadmester.

More than 18-thousand students decided to enroll in secondary virtual school and since the start of the school year, hundreds more have said they want to switch.

But the CBC reports a memo to high school teachers says another expansion of the TDSB’s virtual school is ‘untenable.’

Students who wish to make the switch to online learning exclusively will have what the board calls a ‘virtual option’ through their home school.

TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird tells the CBC the board wants to avoid a significant upheaval, and adds if the board has to move teachers out of bricks-and-mortar schools, it would reduce the course options for those in the actual schools.