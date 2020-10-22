Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sun Life Financial buying majority stake in U.S. investment manager Crescent Capital
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 22, 2020 8:44 am EDT
TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. has signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Crescent Capital Group LP in an agreement worth up to $450 million.
Under the deal, Sun Life will acquire a 51 per cent stake in the alternative credit investment manager for an upfront payment of $370 million and up to an additional $80 million, based on the achievement of certain milestones.
Sun Life also says it has committed to co-invest up to approximately $1 billion in Crescent’s investment strategies.
Crescent is focused on mezzanine debt, middle market direct lending in the U.S. and Europe, high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans.
The firm, which is based in Los Angeles, had approximately $38 billion in assets under management as of June 30.
It is expected to continue operating independently under its current leadership.
