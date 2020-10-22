Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Southern West Virginia autumn colours abundant this weekend
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2020 4:04 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 4:15 am EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Autumn colours should be abundant this weekend in southern West Virginia, the state Tourism Office said.
The agency suggests taking state Route 20 from Pipestem Resort State Park to Meadow Bridge as it winds through scenic areas such as Bluestone State Park, the railroad town of Hinton and the Sandstone Falls overlook on the New River National River.
Travelers can share fall photos using #AlmostHeaven. The photos will be added to the Tourism Office’s live leaf map at WVtourism.com/fall.
People travelling the state to see fall colours should check individual businesses’ status before setting out, the agency said. Visitors should also observe the statewide indoor face covering requirement and maintain a safe social distance, officials said.
Except for some Eastern Panhandle counties, the northern part of the state and mountainous regions have reached peak fall colour, the Tourism Office said. Most of the remaining colour is in southern West Virginia and the Parkersburg area.