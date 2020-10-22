Loading articles...

Royal Canadian Legion unveils new tap-enabled donation boxes

Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 7:10 am EDT

A cadet holds a tablet showing the digital poppy during a ceremony marking the start of the Canadian Legion's Remembrance Day poppies at the Beechwood National Memorial centre Monday, October 22, 2018 in Ottawa. The Remembrance Day poppy has entered the digital age. The Royal Canadian Legion launched a digital version of the distinctive red flower, which it says can be customized, shared online and used as a profile image on sites including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Royal Canadian Legion has unveiled a new electronic donation box ahead of Remembrance Day, keeping COVID-19 safety top of mind.

Canadians can tap their credit card, or mobile phone, on the box and it will automatically make a $2 donation to the legion.

200 of the electronic boxes will be distributed across the country, while 25,000 traditional donation boxes will still be made available.

The Canadian Legion is also selling masks on its website, but they are temporarily out of stock.

All funds help support Canadian veterans and their families.

