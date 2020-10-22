Royal Canadian Legion unveils new tap-enabled donation boxes

The Royal Canadian Legion has unveiled a new electronic donation box ahead of Remembrance Day, keeping COVID-19 safety top of mind.

Canadians can tap their credit card, or mobile phone, on the box and it will automatically make a $2 donation to the legion.

200 of the electronic boxes will be distributed across the country, while 25,000 traditional donation boxes will still be made available.

The Canadian Legion is also selling masks on its website, but they are temporarily out of stock.

All funds help support Canadian veterans and their families.