Poland's top court rules out abortions for birth defects

Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.

The decision by the country’s constitutional Court on Thursday effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are found and will further limit access to abortions in Poland. The predominantly Catholic nation already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.

The ruling came in response to a motion from right-wing lawmakers who argued that terminating a pregnancy due to fetal defects violated the provision of the Polish Constitution protecting the life of every individual.

The challenged law was introduced in 1993 as a hard-won compromise that also allows abortions when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s health or life, or results from rape or other illegal act.

The Associated Press

