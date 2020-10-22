Our last chance at t-shirt weather has snuck up on us

After several rounds of rain this week, the GTA is set to hit daytime high temperatures near 23 degrees Friday.

The brief warm-up will extend well into cottage country too.

While it’s not unusual to see warm air this late into October, it isn’t something we should get used to.

Typically the average high for end of October is close to 12 degrees, and that’s on a good day.

This October we have had mainly above seasonal temperatures, but that trend seems to be coming to an end after Friday.

Long range models are leaning towards single digit daytime highs to finish off the month so pack a picnic and head to the park Friday if you can. It may be our last chance to wear a t-shirt for awhile!