Ontario reporting spike in new COVID-19 cases

After 38,900 tests have been completed, Ontario is reporting 841 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 9 deaths.

This is the third time in the past six days that the province reported more than 800 cases, and a 6.5 per cent jump compared to the day before.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 790 new cases of COVID-19, and nine deaths.

There are 741 more resolved cases — a 3.1 per cent jump compared to the previous day.

Majority of the cases are in the GTA, with 335 new cases in Toronto, 162 in Peel, 106 in York Region, and 72 in Ottawa.

Halton, another region seeing large numbers, reported 29 cases, a slight increase compared to Wednesday’s 24 cases.

Ontario schools are seeing 74 new cases of COVID-19 — nearly half the amount of cases reported the day before, when it reported 144.

You can see which schools are reporting cases on the province’s website, where the numbers are updated 10:30 a.m. daily.

