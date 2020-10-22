Loading articles...

Nashville airport to add hotel slated for late 2023 opening

Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

Nashville International Airport is planning to add a 292-room hotel that is slated to open in late 2023.

An airport news release says the on-site Hilton-branded hotel will be 14 stories and will feature a parking garage.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority board on Wednesday selected Chartwell Hospitality, LLC as the developer and hotel operator.

A covered pedestrian bridge will connect the hotel grand plaza and garage to the central terminal.

The public-private partnership will cost the developer about $95 million for the hotel and for the airport authority, $82 million for the garage and plaza.

Construction will begin in the fall of 2021.

The Associated Press

