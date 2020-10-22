Loading articles...

Man's death inside Markham home Wednesday considered suspicious

Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 6:19 am EDT

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The discovery of a man’s body inside a Markham home Wednesday is now being treated as suspicious.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Sources tell 680 NEWS that the body was found at a home on Feeney Lane, near Bayview and the 407, when crews were called for a well-being check around 2:30 p.m.

A man in his 50’s was found dead inside the house, crews adding that there were obvious signs of trauma.

Details surrounding the man’s death is not yet clear, but York police is expected to provide more details from the scene, later Thursday morning.

It’s also not yet known if any suspects are wanted.

 

 

