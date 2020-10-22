Loading articles...

Man suffers serious injuries in Scarborough stabbing

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has suffered serious injuries in a stabbing near Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401.

Police were called to Pharmacy Avenue and Meadowacres Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

It’s unclear where the stabbing occurred, but a man was located with stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There have been no further details release at this point.

More to come

 


