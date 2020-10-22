Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Jurors in Fredericton mass murder trial hear recordings of accused killer
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 22, 2020 11:53 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
FREDERICTON — A lawyer for the accused Fredericton mass shooter says his client repeatedly demanded to be released and often refused to take legal advice during their meetings together in 2019.
Defence lawyer Alex Pate returned to the witness stand today to discuss video and audio recordings of court appearances and interviews with suspect Matthew Raymond.
Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.
The suspect is heard in many of the recordings accusing lawyers and the judge of working against him and saying they should be arrested.
Raymond claimed to have millions of dollars in the bank and said he would change his name and move somewhere he couldn’t be identified.
The defence is trying to prove that Raymond should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct.22, 2020.
The Canadian Press
