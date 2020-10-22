Loading articles...

Israeli military: Gaza militants fire 2 rockets into Israel

Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

JERUSALEM — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a pair of rockets into southern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli military announced, saying that its air-defence system intercepted one of the projectiles while the second fell in an open area.

It was the second rocket attack this week following Israel’s announcement on Tuesday that it had located a new tunnel dug by militants that stretched into Israel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday’s rocket fire. But Israel holds Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group responsible for all attacks out of the territory and usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on Hamas targets.

The Associated Press

