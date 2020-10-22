Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
What happens when you give homeless people money?
by The Big Story
Posted Oct 22, 2020 5:15 am EDT
A resident walks down a path at the homeless camp in Victoria, B.C., in an April 5, 2016, file photo. Maple Ridge is the latest B.C. community going to court in an attempt to shut down a homeless camp. Last year, a judge ordered about 100 people to leave a tent city set up on the lawn of the legislature in Victoria after officials deemed the conditions unsafe. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
In today’s Big Story podcast, not your pocket change, either. We’re talking about thousands of dollars in a no-strings-attached payment. A project in British Columbia did just that, and then followed 50 homeless people (as well as a control group that received nothing at all) for a year to discover what came next.
The results of the study are making headlines and forcing us to confront both our own biases and policy decisions that might be costing taxpayers money without solving any problems.
GUEST: Dr. Jiaying Zhao Associate Professor, Psychology, UBC, research lead for the New Leaf Project
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
