EU re-imposes travel restriction on Canada amid rising pandemic numbers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 22, 2020 4:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 4:24 pm EDT
A European flag is pictured at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Sept.17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jean-Francois Badias
The European Union’s council has re-imposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move reverses a decision in June that lifted entry restrictions on a number of non-EU countries, including Canada.
The Canadian Press has obtained a memo form Council of the European Union, dated Wednesday, that says Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia were being deleted from a list of countries from which travel had been permitted.
The memo says the decision was taken as part of a regular two-week review process.
It says the commission consulted with relevant EU agencies and services.
The memo also says the EU will now allow travel from Singapore.