EU re-imposes travel restriction on Canada amid rising pandemic numbers

Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 4:24 pm EDT

A European flag is pictured at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Sept.17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jean-Francois Badias

The European Union’s council has re-imposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move reverses a decision in June that lifted entry restrictions on a number of non-EU countries, including Canada.

The Canadian Press has obtained a memo form Council of the European Union, dated Wednesday, that says Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia were being deleted from a list of countries from which travel had been permitted.

The memo says the decision was taken as part of a regular two-week review process.

It says the commission consulted with relevant EU agencies and services.

The memo also says the EU will now allow travel from Singapore.

