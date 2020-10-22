Loading articles...

Very Nice! Borat barge seen floating in Toronto gets attention

Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 6:01 pm EDT

The Borat barge was seen off shore near the Toronto Waterfront on Thursday. Richard Southern/Twitter

Wear mask. Save live.

That’s literally the promo for the new Borat film, which hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed 2006 comedy mockumentary, Borat Subsequent Movie Film has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced in Sept.

On Thursday, a barge appeared near the Toronto Waterfront teasing the release of the new film, starring Sacha Baron Cohen in the lead role as Borat.

This comes after Donald Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, made headlines for his appearance in the movie, with one scene in particular showing the former New York mayor in a compromising situation inside a hotel room.

Giuliani later responded to the backlash and denied the allegations, saying he was trying to tuck in his shirt and that the claims were a smear for Giuliani’s Hunter Biden email controversy.

The sequel has received early praise from critics, currently with an 81 per cent grade on popular review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

