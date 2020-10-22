Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bank robber flees with $500,000 in ex-Soviet Georgia
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 22, 2020 10:14 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 22, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
Georgian police officers escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. An armed assailant took several people hostage at a bank in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia on Wednesday, authorities said. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately say how many people have been taken hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, or what demands the assailant has made. Police sealed off the area and launched an operation "to neutralize the assailant," the ministry said in a statement. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
TBILISI, Georgia — Police in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia were looking Thursday for a bank robber who held over 40 people hostage for hours before releasing them and escaping with $500,000 given to him by authorities.
An armed man took bank employees and customers hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia on Wednesday, demanding $500,000 in cash. After authorities provided him with the money and a car that he wanted, the assailant freed most of the hostages and drove away with three remaining captives.
The man freed them overnight in a forested area and disappeared.
Speaking during Thursday’s government meeting, Georgia’s prime minister, Giorgi Gakharia, urged police to quickly track the assailant down, adding that “there must be no illusion that a crime can go unpunished.”
Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri told reporters that the assailant’s demands were fulfilled because “for our government and for me, the people’s lives are the most important.”
He said that it wasn’t immediately clear if the attacker had an accomplice among the hostages.