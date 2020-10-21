Loading articles...

Woman rushed to trauma centre after crash with garbage truck

Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 8:38 am EDT

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A woman had to be rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a garbage truck on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Lawrence Avenue East and Asterfield Drive, near Morningside.

The woman driving the car had to be freed from her vehicle. Paramedics said she was unconscious and suffered head injuries.

Delays are expected in the area.

More to come.

