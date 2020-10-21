Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Woman rushed to trauma centre after crash with garbage truck
by News Staff
Posted Oct 21, 2020 8:38 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 8:38 am EDT
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A woman had to be rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a garbage truck on Wednesday morning.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Lawrence Avenue East and Asterfield Drive, near Morningside.
The woman driving the car had to be freed from her vehicle. Paramedics said she was unconscious and suffered head injuries.
Delays are expected in the area.
More to come.
COLLISION: UPDATE Lawrence Av E + Asterfield Dr *8:04am* – Police o/s@TorontoMedics o/s – Driver of car is being transported to hospital by emergency run ROAD CLOSURE: W/B lanes of Lawrence Ave E at Megan Av and E/B Lawrence Av E at Manse Rd @TTCnotices#GO1995407 ^lb