Winter patios are coming: Mayors executive committee approves recommendation to help restaurants

Dining in the crisp winter air is one step closer to become reality.

Led by Toronto mayor John Tory, members of the Executive Committee unanimously voted to move forward with new advice to help restaurants and businesses during the winter months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These recommendations will go to City Council for final approval next week.

“This is the right thing to do. We know winter is coming and we need to support winter patios as much as possible now,” Tory said on Wednesday.

With indoor dining in the City banned until at least November 7th, rumours were swirling surrounding the possibility of certain restaurants moving forward with winter patios.

This comes after Toronto, along with the province’s three other hotspots, were rolled back to modified Stage 2 restrictions following rising COVID-19 cases.

“We need to give businesses the flexibility to operate where safe and possible through the winter months. While we have some limitations with respect to patios in curb lanes and ensuring we can safely clear our roads from the snow, there are opportunities that allow us to continue the success of patios through the winter in areas, such as sidewalks and private property including parking lots,” Tory added.

The motion also includes extending the CaféTO program which will involve the review, approval and installation of curbside cafés from Nov. 16, 2020 to Apr. 14, 2021.

“These recommendations approved today will allow us to continue the success of CaféTO through the winter and do our part to help a number of these businesses through this difficult time,” the Mayor said.

In Sept., the City announced plans to allow portable heaters on all outdoor patios and CaféTO curb lane closures.