WestJet to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19

WestJet has announced they will now provide refunds for flights cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on November 2, the airline will begin contacting any eligible guests. They will start with guests whose flights were cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic in March and will continue on in chronological order.

The entire process is expected to take six to nine to work through all the eligible requests. The airline says they are expecting an administrative backlog.

The company says refunds will also apply to flights cancelled by Swoop, a low-cost carrier that is owned by WestJet. All refunds will be in original form of payment.

The airline says that they saw 72 straight days where cancellations outnumbered new bookings. Something that hasn’t happened in the history of the airline.

WestJet CEO Ed Sims says the company has made it a priority to hear the public.

“We have heard loud and clear from the travelling public that in this COVID world they are looking for reassurance on two front: the safest possible travel environment; and refunds. We are confident that we can now begin providing refunds proactively. We are the first national airline in Canada to do so.”

In a statement on Wednesday, WestJet stated their appreciation for the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program and how it provided relief for them during the pandemic.