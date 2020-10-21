Loading articles...

WestJet to give refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19

WestJet says it is now in a position to provide retunds for passengers whose flights were cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a blog posted late Wednesday, WestJet President and CEO Edward Sims says those affected should start to see refunds as of November 2.

WestJet is the first Canadian airline to provide cash refunds for all flights. It had previously offered refunds for specific flights only, with future flight credit available for the majority of cancelled flights.

More to come

