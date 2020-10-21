Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trio who lived on space station return to Earth safely
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2020 11:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, NASA's Kate Rubins, center, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, top, of the Russian space agency wave before enter the Soyuz MS-17 for their trip to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. A trio of space travelers has launched successfully to the International Spce Station, for the first time using a fast-track maneuver to reach the orbiting outpost in just three hours. (Andrey Shelepin/Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)
MOSCOW — A trio of space travellers safely returned to Earth on Thursday after a six-month mission on the International Space Station.
A Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, and Roscosmos’ Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner landed on the steppes of Kazakhstan southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan at 7:54 a.m. Thursday. After a medical checkup, the three will be taken by helicopters to Dzhezkazgan from where they will be flown home.
As part of additional precautions due to the coronavirus, members of the Russian rescue team meeting the crew were tested for the virus and the number of people involved in the recovery effort was limited.
Cassidy, Ivanishin and Vagner had lived on the station since April.
NASA’s Kate Rubins and Roscosmos’ Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov arrived at the orbiting outpost a week ago for a six-month stay.