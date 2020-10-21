Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Tim Hortons ending 'double-cupping' to minimize garbage waste
by Mike Eppel
Posted Oct 21, 2020 8:03 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 8:06 am EDT
A Tim Hortons cup is seen inside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto on March 6, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit Canada last month, Tim Hortons eyed its planned upcoming advertising and decided it didn't quite work anymore amid mass restaurant closures, wide-scale layoffs and physical distancing guidelines all that have upended life as Canadians knew it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The next time you’re at a Tim Hortons, don’t be surprised if your coffee cup comes with a cardboard sleeve instead of two-cups.
The company is making some more moves for the environment.
Tim Hortons is ending the practice of double-cupping hot drinks, a move the fast food restaurant said will eliminate hundreds of millions of cups from landfills each year.
The subsidiary of restaurant brands International Inc. will instead provide customers with a cup sleeve, a thick paper material that protects hands from hot beverages.
Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons, said cup sleeves will be used by default for hot beverages, like tea and espresso, and can be requested for other warm drinks.
She said customers who ask for a beverage to be double cupped will now be asked to consider using a sleeve instead.
Bagozzi said the company expects that stopping the practice of double cupping will save roughly 200-million cups from being tossed in the garbage every year.
Most recycling facilities in Canada don’t recycle single-use paper coffee cups because of a plastic lining used inside.
