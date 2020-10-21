Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Syrian held in deadly German attack, extremist motive probed
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2020 9:47 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
BERLIN — A young Syrian has been arrested over an attack earlier this month on two German tourists, one of whom later died, in the eastern German city of Dresden, authorities said Wednesday.
Prosecutors said they suspect the man may have had an Islamic extremist motive for the attack, news agency dpa reported.
The 20-year-old was arrested on Tuesday evening, police and prosecutors in Dresden said.
The two visitors from western Germany were attacked and wounded in downtown Dresden on Oct. 4. One of them died later at a hospital. A knife that investigators believe is linked to the attack was found at the scene.
Prosecutors said the suspect has been in Germany since 2015. A large number of Syrians and other migrants arrived in Germany that year.
The Associated Press
