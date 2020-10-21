Loading articles...

Rudy Giuliani caught in compromising hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 5:27 pm EDT

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H. House committees have subpoena Giuliani for documents related to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File )

New York (AP) – Rudy Giuliani is shown with his hand down his pants after flirting with an actress playing a young woman pretending to be a television journalist in a scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest mockumentary, a sequel to his hit “Borat” film.

The scene shot in a New York hotel room in July – which resulted in Giuliani calling police – includes a moment when Giuliani is seen lying on a bed with his shirt untucked and his hand down his pants with the young woman nearby.

Giuliani went to the hotel room thinking he was being interviewed about the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response.

The young woman is flirtatious with him and invites him to the bedroom, which is rigged with hidden cameras.

Giuliani then asks for her phone number and address. He lies back on the bed and has his hands in his pants.

The hotel room scene ends when Baron Cohen, who was disguised as part of the crew, bursts into the room in an outlandish outfit screaming that the young woman is 15 years old.

Up to that point, there is no indication she is underage.

The character, Borat’s daughter, is played by actress Maria Bakalova who is listed as 24 years old on IMBD.

Giuliani had no immediate comment.

The former New York City mayor called police after that encounter, but there is no indication an investigation was launched.

Giuliani spoke to the New York Post’s Page Six column about the incident in July, but did not mention the bedroom aspect of the encounter.

The follow up to Borat, titled “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.

