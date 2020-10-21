Loading articles...

Police arrest, charge Hamilton man that threatened to shoot up Toronto school

A 28-year-old from Hamilton was arrested and charged after he threatened to shoot up a Toronto school. TPS

Police say they have arrested and subsequently charged a 28-year-old man after he threatened to commit a school shooting in Toronto.

Officers say the suspect was using an online chat in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 16 when he informed another man that he possessed a gun and intended on carrying out a school shooting.

On Wednesday, police arrested 28-year-old Tygar Allen Campbell of Hamilton.

He’s facing several charges, including uttering threats, hoax regarding terrorist activity, and possession of a weapon.

Campbell was scheduled to appear in court today.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
TorontoBound QEW on the upside of the Burlington Skyway - two right lanes are blocked with emergency roadwork.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:20 AM
Radar up to 9:16am Oct 21. Bulk of the rain is off to the east. Some sunshine this afternoon (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more