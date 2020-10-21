Loading articles...

Police: 3 dead, 1 critically hurt in Houston club shooting

Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

HOUSTON — Three people were killed in a shooting at a Houston nightclub where about 30 people had gathered for an open mic night and authorities were searching early Wednesday for suspects, police said.

Police had been called to the DD Sky Club at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of multiple people dead inside, Houston Police Commander Caroleta Johnson told the Houston Chronicle.

Once there, officers found three people dead at the scene and a fourth person in critical condition, Johnson said.

Investigators believe two men opened fire after a fight broke out, but officers don’t yet have a clear description of the shooters.

Johnson said the police department also is investigating whether the nightclub was allowed to be open under current coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed bars to open at 50% capacity if county officials agree, but Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo declined to do so for the county that includes Houston.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB Gardiner ramp to York. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:11 AM
We’ve had a parade of lows that have brought some wet weather at times this week. The periods of rain this (Oct21)…
Latest Weather
Read more