Peel police chief reflects on his first year

Nishan Duraiappah is the first police chief of South Asian descent in Ontario’s history, and he just marked his first year on the job as top cop in Peel Region.

Duraiappah is leading the force in one of Canada’s most multicultural cities, where more than 62 per cent of residents identify as visible minorities, at a time of major upheaval in the way police forces in North America are seen.

He was sworn in as top cop for Peel Regional Police on Oct. 1, 2019.

CityNews spoke to Chief Duraiappah about the growing calls to defund the police and other high profile issues that have made the news this year.

“We’re trying to get ahead of that, and part of that is my testament to say we are a good organization, we are good men and women. We will go as far as putting mechanisms in place, so we can say to the public: don’t take my work for it, we’re doing meaningful work to make sure we’re watertight.”

Fatal police shootings

Since taking office, Duraiappah has been at the helm during high profile fatal shootings of racialized community members.

This year alone, there have been three.

In January, Jamal Francique, 28, was shot dead while police were following his car. D’Andre Campbell, 26, was shot in his Brampton home during a mental health call in April and Mississauga resident Ejaz Choudhry, 62 was shot dead during a mental health call in June as well.

His family saying they called a non-emergency helpline with concerns he wasn’t taking his medicine.

Chief Duraiappah agrees with the public sentiment in that police should not be the only ones responding to these calls.

“Those are tragic circumstances,” the chief says. “There’s about 200 calls an hour that come into our communication system. We apprehend an average of 18 individuals a day under the mental health act and go to hundreds of mental health calls a day, which are resolved with connecting persons to services, getting them the help they need.

“the reality is the volume and demand is so great that. Tragically, we do see some that don’t end up that way,” said Duraiappah.

“I think there’s almost been an awakening of a narrative we’ve been saying, that police are overused. For matters that we’re not the most appropriately ones to respond to such as addictions, homelessness, housing, food insecurity, older adult isolation, youth truancy. But we have been for the longest time, the 24/7 available go-to for that along with paramedics and firefighters.”

“We’ve got amazing people in that space we’ve done some things that have allowed us to bring crisis workers in triage calls. You know, try to get people off [the] course of risk before they get to a point of God,” he said.

“And I think what’s happened is, many people realize that legislatively inherently, you know, some things need to change. We are the only legislated entity that takes somebody to a hospital, which, which is currently allocating that funding, so perhaps, you know, a community group could respond to these calls.”

Addressing systemic racism in the police force

Duraiappah also took the reins at a time when a CCDI audit found significant gaps in Peel police force recognizing systemic barriers at the leadership level.

The report found a one-third of leaders in the police force in 2017/2018 indicated that systemic oppressions didn’t exist within the police force and could not make the connection that the issue is also systemic in the rest of the community.

Ninety-three per cent of leaders believed the force was committed to inclusion and diversity, but only 41 per cent of the police force respondents agreed with this statement, and no racialized officer did.

“When you tell people, for example, certain communities couldn’t afford the fee to apply to policing, because it was a barrier to even consider applying to policing (shows) how that disproportionately affects certain communities,” said Duraippah. “Then you start to unpack why there’s such a challenge to have a workforce that’s reflective of the community. You go, Oh, these are barriers.”