Ontario sees slight drop in new COVID-19 cases compared to day before

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, Sunday, May 10, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario is reporting 790 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The province reporting 821 new COVID-19 cases the day before, and three deaths.

More than 32,600 tests were completed.

There are 321 new cases in Toronto, 157 in Peel, 76 in York Region and 57 in Ottawa.

There are 719 more resolved cases.

 

