North Carolina man accused of embezzling from grandma, aunt
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2020 1:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT
GRIFTON, N.C. — A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a man on charges that he embezzled at least $300,000 from the estates of his grandmother and great-aunt.
A Greene County grand jury indicted Shawn Brooks, 43, on six counts of embezzlement, WITN reported Tuesday.
The indictment says Brooks was the administrator and executor of both women’s estates and embezzled the money between 2013 and 2018.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Jackie Boscarino and her sister, Ann Toulouse, were both killed in March 2013 when the car they were in travelled into the path of a tractor trailer on N.C. Highway 11 in Grifton.
