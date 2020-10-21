Loading articles...

North Carolina man accused of embezzling from grandma, aunt

Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

GRIFTON, N.C. — A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a man on charges that he embezzled at least $300,000 from the estates of his grandmother and great-aunt.

A Greene County grand jury indicted Shawn Brooks, 43, on six counts of embezzlement, WITN reported Tuesday.

The indictment says Brooks was the administrator and executor of both women’s estates and embezzled the money between 2013 and 2018.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Jackie Boscarino and her sister, Ann Toulouse, were both killed in March 2013 when the car they were in travelled into the path of a tractor trailer on N.C. Highway 11 in Grifton.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB Ellesmere west of Birchmount - right lane blocked, left lane reopened EB.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:20 AM
Radar up to 9:16am Oct 21. Bulk of the rain is off to the east. Some sunshine this afternoon (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more