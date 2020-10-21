Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man discovered with serious injuries in North York
by News Staff
Posted Oct 21, 2020 8:34 pm EDT
Police were called to the area of Chalkfarm and Jane after a man was found suffering from injuries. Sean Toussaint/CityNews
A man has collapsed after being found with serious injuries in North York.
Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive just after 5:30 p.m.
Upon arrival they found the man suffering from injuries and say he subsequently collapsed. He has been transported to hospital.
Police are saying that the incident was initially reported as a shooting though medics on scene advised that the injuries are more consistent with stab wounds.
SHOOTING: Chalkfarm Dr + Jane St * 5:38 pm * – Man found suffering serious injuries – Man has collapsed – Initially reported as a shooting – Medics o/s – Working on victim – Medics advise injuries appear to be stab wounds#GO1999187 ^dh pic.twitter.com/6p20yYpZkQ