Loading articles...

Man discovered with serious injuries in North York

Police were called to the area of Chalkfarm and Jane after a man was found suffering from injuries. Sean Toussaint/CityNews

A man has collapsed after being found with serious injuries in North York.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive just after 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival they found the man suffering from injuries and say he subsequently collapsed. He has been transported to hospital.

Police are saying that the incident was initially reported as a shooting though medics on scene advised that the injuries are more consistent with stab wounds.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
#EB401 at Leslie collectors - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 PM
Dry for the rest of this evening so support a local patio with temps near 11°. Showers return tomorrow especially t…
Latest Weather
Read more