Annual inflation rate up 0.5% in September

The consumer price index in September was up 0.5 per cent compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada says.

The reading compared with an year-over-year increase of 0.1 per cent in August.

Economists on average had expected a year-over-year increase of 0.4 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

