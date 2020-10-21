Loading articles...

Hulu secures U.S. rights Jann Arden's semi-autobiographical sitcom

Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

Jann Arden’s semi-autobiographical sitcom is heading to an American streaming service.

Producers announced on Wednesday that Hulu has secured the U.S. rights to the Calgary singer-songwriter’s CTV series “Jann.”

The first two seasons of “Jann” are set to hit Hulu early next year.

The half-hour comedy stars Arden as a fictionalized version of herself if her career had fizzled out after her 1990s hits.

The series has been renewed for a third season and filming is expected to start in January.

“Jann” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on CTV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

