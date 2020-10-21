Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Heavy rain causes landslide in Indonesia, killing 11 miners
by Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2020 10:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 10:58 pm EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Intense rains caused a landslide at a coal mine on Indonesia’s Sumatra island that killed 11 miners, authorities said Thursday.
The slide occurred Wednesday in a mine tunnel about 20 metres (65 feet) deep at Tanjung Lalang village in Muara Enim district of South Sumatra province, according to National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.
Local rescuers have recovered all the bodies.
Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the area could see light to moderate rainfall for the next three days.
Most parts of Indonesia have entered the rainy season this October. In addition, the La Nina phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean can set off intense rainfall across the islands.