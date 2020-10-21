Ford government says there is no longer a backlog in COVID-19 tests

The Ford government says health officials have caught up and therefore erased a backlog of COVID-19 tests across the province.

Speaking on Wednesday, premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, said the 25,000 to 30,000 daily tests is considered normal, indicating that the backlog is now clear.

“In actual fact, this isn’t a backlog. This is what happens in a normal course of events,” Elliott said.

“We have caught up on any backlogs that we did have. We do anticipate that people should receive their results within 24 to 48 hours. That’s really important for so many people in terms of going back to work, for someone that is being held at home because of school.”

In early Oct., Ford attributed a backlog in tests to a shortage of diagnostic technicians leading to a backlog of approximately 68,000 tests at the time.

“What they say is standard. One day is usually 24,000 to 25,000, 29,000 [tests] and they’re caught up,” Ford said.

“They did a good job in catching up. If people are showing symptoms, we have geared up for 50,000 tests. We don’t see 50,000 coming in, but if you show symptoms, I encourage you to go get tested.”

The province conducted just under 33,000 tests today, compared to 24,000 on Tuesday.