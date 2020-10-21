FBI says Iran and Russia have taken 'specific actions' to influence U.S. elections

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Iran and Russia have taken “specific actions” to influence public opinion with regards to the U.S. elections.

In a press conference on Wednesday night, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said some voter registration information has been acquired by both countries.

“This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion,” he said.

Ratcliffe said Iran has already sent spoof emails “designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump.”

He added that Iran has been distributing other content that includes a video that implies that people could cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas.

“This video and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots are not true,” said Ratcliffe, calling the actions “desperate attempts by desperate adversaries.”

Ratcliffe said they have not seen similar actions from Russia but are prepared for any eventuality and assured the American people their votes are secure.

FBI Director Chris Wray added that the agency is also working with private companies and social media platforms to make sure they’re not being used to spread misinformation and propaganda.

“We are not going to tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that threatens the sanctity of your vote or undermines public confidence in the outcome of the election,” he said.