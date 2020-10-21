Loading articles...

Woman, 50, dead after crash near Kennedy and Sheppard

Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a fatal crash near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East on Oct. 21, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A 50-year-old woman has died after a crash in the city’s east end overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The car went off the road and struck a light pole.

The driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

