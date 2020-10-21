Loading articles...

Toronto's roadmap to COVID-19 recovery going to mayor's executive committee

Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 6:57 am EDT

Pedestrians walk outside Toronto City Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (FILE/Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The City’s roadmap to COVID-19 recovery will be going before the mayor’s executive committee Wednesday.

The report, from the city manager, outlines a number of recommendations to best position the city for pandemic recovery.

Among the 83 recommendations, addressing the wide ranging impacts of systemic racism, pointing out the disproportionate impacts COVID-19 has had on racialized, and indigenous communities.

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at three Toronto health facilities

The economic impacts of the pandemic is also to be discussed with the city projecting $1.8 billion in loss revenue by the end of the year.

This comes as Toronto faces modified Stage 2 restrictions, seeing the closure of indoor dining and indoor gyms, casinos, cinemas, and interactive exhibits, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

 

