Toronto's roadmap to COVID-19 recovery going to mayor's executive committee

The City’s roadmap to COVID-19 recovery will be going before the mayor’s executive committee Wednesday.

The report, from the city manager, outlines a number of recommendations to best position the city for pandemic recovery.

Among the 83 recommendations, addressing the wide ranging impacts of systemic racism, pointing out the disproportionate impacts COVID-19 has had on racialized, and indigenous communities.

The economic impacts of the pandemic is also to be discussed with the city projecting $1.8 billion in loss revenue by the end of the year.

This comes as Toronto faces modified Stage 2 restrictions, seeing the closure of indoor dining and indoor gyms, casinos, cinemas, and interactive exhibits, due to rising COVID-19 cases.