Christmas chaos: Canada Post urging everyone to start online shopping

Canada Post has some free advice ahead of the Christmas holidays: Get shopping.

In an update, Rod Hart, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, says despite ongoing preparations from his team and employees, you are better off putting in your orders early and ahead of time.

“We’re now planning for a holiday season like no other, and we’re asking for your help,” Hart said in a video message.

“This year, online shopping has grown significantly as more Canadians spend more time at home to combat COVID. We expect that trend to continue, resulting in a significant number of parcels to prep and deliver.”

Hart says Canada Post will deliver on weekends when needed, adding parcel pick-up locations, and extending hours of operation.

“Even with these extra measures, there are limits to what we can safely process and deliver, so we’re asking you to break with tradition and shop early this holiday season to avoid disappointment,” Hart adds. “If not, the traditional late holiday surge of parcels, on top of the expected demand, could overwhelm our ability to process and deliver and cause delays.”

Canada Post says these delays have already begun, revealing that in the last few weeks, delivery operations have seen a significant increase in parcel volumes.

One reason is safety guidelines with measures that include physical distancing in facilities that were not designed for keeping people 2 metres apart.

“This holiday season, please shop early,” Hart said.

“Support your favourite retailers and most importantly, stay safe.”

Post offices across the GTA remain open.