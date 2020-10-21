Boralex names COO Patrick Decostre to succeed Patrick Lemaire as CEO

MONTREAL — Boralex Inc. has named chief operating officer Patrick Decostre as the renewable power producer’s next chief executive.

Decostre will replace Patrick Lemaire, who is set to retire at the end of the year.

Lemaire has been at the head of Boralex since September 2006.

Decostre joined the company in 2001 and spent 18 years building its business in Europe.

He was named chief operating officer in 2019.

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BLX)

The Canadian Press