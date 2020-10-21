Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blast in multistory building kills 3, injures 15 in Pakistan
by Adil Jawad, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2020 2:29 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 2:44 am EDT
Pakistan's troops and rescue workers look for survivors amid the rubble of a damaged building following the explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Police and rescuers say a powerful blast has ripped through a multistory building in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
KARACHI, Pakistan — A powerful blast ripped through a multistory building in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others, police and rescuers said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, but it appeared to be an accidental explosion, likely caused by the ignition of a cooking gas canister.
Some people were still trapped under the rubble, according to Saad Edhi, a spokesman for the Edhi ambulance service. Sajid Sadozai, a senior police officer in Karachi, confirmed that three people had died.
TV footage showed rescuers digging through the remains of a collapsed building.