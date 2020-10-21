Loading articles...

'Blacklisted:' Nova Scotia First Nation pulls commercial lobster boats from the water

Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

A crate of lobsters sits on the sidewalk as Cheryl Maloney, a member of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, sells lobster outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Tensions remain high over an Indigenous-led lobster fishery, based on their treaty rights, as non-Indigenous fishermen want federal regulations enforced to address their concerns about conservation of the resource. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — The chief of the First Nation behind a disputed moderate livelihood lobstery fishery in Nova Scotia says recent vandalism and the loss of potential sales has cost the band more than $1.5 million.

Mike Sack, chief of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, issued a statement today saying the band has been blacklisted by lobster buyers.

He says the First Nation can’t sell lobster caught by those taking part in its new, moderate livelihood fishery in St. Marys Bay or the band’s regular commercially licensed boats operating in the Bay of Fundy.

A spokeswoman for the First Nation says the 11 boats taking part in the moderate livelihood fishery, which has been criticized for operating outside the regulated commercial season, will continue to hall in their catches from Lobster Fishing Area 34 and put them in storage.

However, Sack says the band’s three boats used for the communal commercial fishery in an adjacent area that opened for fishing last week have been pulled from the water due to “intimidation and market embargoes” that started when the band launched its moderate livelihood fishery on Sept. 17. 

The chief says the band is looking for a way to sell the catch from the livelihood fishery through a provincial exemption.

Meanwhile, Sack is expected to appear remotely before the House of Commons standing committee on fisheries and oceans tonight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

