Arrest made in connection to incident that forced Toronto schools into hold and secure

Toronto Police have made an arrest after several schools in the Eglinton West neighbourhood were forced into a hold and secure earlier this week.

28-year-old Toronto resident Danny Andres Elias has been arrest on four charges including possession of a weapon and threatening death.

Police were called to the Allen Road and Eglinton area on early Monday morning after reports of someone with a gun nearby.

The man allegedly was carrying two firearms. He was dressed in a swat suit, balaclava and an army cap.

Several schools in the area went into a hold and secure.

On Tuesday morning officers were called to the same area after getting reports of a man on a bridge wearing camouflage and a bullet-proof vest. Upon arrival they arrested the man.

Elias was schedule to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.