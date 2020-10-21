Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
AK-Uncontested
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 21, 2020 1:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 21, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT
Here is a TEST list of uncontested races in Alaska.
State Senate – District J
Tom Begich (i), Dem
State Senate – District R
Bert Stedman (i), GOP
State House – District 3
Glenn Prax (i), GOP
State House – District 12
Cathy Tilton (i), GOP
State House – District 17
Andy Josephson (i), Dem
State House – District 18
Harriet Drummond (i), Dem
State House – District 19
Geran Tarr (i), Dem
State House – District 20
Zack Fields (i), Dem
State House – District 26
Laddie Shaw (i), GOP
State House – District 32
Louise Stutes (i), GOP
State House – District 33
Sara Hannan (i), Dem
State House – District 37
Bryce Edgmon (i), Udl
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}