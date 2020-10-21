3 charged for drug possession, identity theft after downtown traffic stop

Toronto police say they’ve arrested three people who are facing drug and fraud related charges after stopping a car to check if the driver was impaired by drugs.

Officers pulled over the car in the Fort York Boulevard and Telegram Mews area around 7 p.m. on Monday.

They found three people in the car and a large amount of cannabis and money was seized from the vehicle. Police also found and seized altered duplicates of legal identification documents.

Police say the duplicate documents have been used to defraud people of over $40,000.

Brandy Kinghan, 43, from Stayner is facing multiple charges including nine counts of forgery and six counts of identity theft. Police have released a photo of Kinghan(see above).

The other two people in the car are facing several counts of drug-related charges.

Abdirahman Dore, 31, from Waterloo and Zackery Sheard, 22, from Sarnia are both charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of Cannabis Over 30 grams. Sheard is facing additional charges for possession of illegal substances and failure to comply with probation.

They appeared in court on Wednesday and police say the investigation is ongoing.