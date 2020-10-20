Loading articles...

Two sisters shot at Scarborough playground describe horror through drawings, handwritten words

Last Updated Oct 20, 2020 at 6:11 am EDT

Police mark bullet holes in a fence where two young girls were shot at a playground in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, June 15, 2018. Toronto police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a daylight shooting that wounded two young sisters in a community playground in the city's east end. There was no immediate word on charges or the suspect's identity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

It was a shooting that stunned the city three summers ago, when gunmen opened fire in a Scarborough playground — sending children running for their lives.

Now, the two sisters who were hit are describing the horror of that day in simple detail, through handwritten words and drawings.

The victim impact statements were submitted for the sentencing hearing for T’Quan Robertson, one of the men charged.

The younger sister writes, “I was outside playing and then I heard gunshots… the next I know the front of my shirt was red.”

The older sister described screaming when she saw her leg was bleeding — her statement also included a self-portrait of herself next to a basketball net and a gun.

Robertson pleaded to one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.  He’s scheduled to be sentenced October 29th.

