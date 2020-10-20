Loading articles...

Three more CAMH patients have tested positive for COVID-19

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health on Queen Street is growing, with three more patients testing positive for the virus.

The centre posted an update on its website Monday night, just a day after reporting that two patients had contracted the virus.

CAMH said it has implemented standard infection prevention and control procedures for respiratory outbreaks, including closing the unit to admissions and transfers.

Meanwhile, two hospitals in the city’s downtown have declared outbreaks of COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Hospital reported a total of 29 people infected with COVID-19, including 13 staff members, on Sunday.

The University Health Network’s Toronto Western Hospital said as of Friday, two units saw outbreaks of COVID-19, with three patients and six staff members having tested positive.

 

